SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Short Interest Update

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 938,401 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the January 15th total of 781,328 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,302 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMHI. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEACOR Marine by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 553,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMHI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.18. The company had a trading volume of 44,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,394. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $193.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.26. SEACOR Marine has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded SEACOR Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SEACOR Marine in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded SEACOR Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEACOR Marine currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.00.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) is a U.S.-based provider of offshore marine transportation and support services, offering a fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), crew transfer vessels, and specialty craft designed for the energy sector. The company serves clients engaged in offshore oil and gas exploration and production, as well as emerging offshore wind and renewable energy projects. Its services include cargo and personnel transfer, subsea support, emergency response, and project logistics.

Formed through the combination of SEACOR Holdings’ offshore marine division and acquired assets from Hornbeck Offshore Services, SEACOR Marine brings together a broad range of technical expertise and vessel capabilities.

