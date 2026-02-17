Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Up 19.9% in January

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,976,352 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 2,482,134 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 795,383 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 795,383 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Gain Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 515,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.06. Gain Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GANX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gain Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: GANX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision therapeutics for neurodegenerative and rare diseases. The company leverages its proprietary allosteric modulation platform, AlphaTarget, to discover and optimize small molecule modulators that bind to non-active sites on target proteins. By correcting protein folding and function, Gain aims to provide disease-modifying treatments with improved selectivity and reduced off-target effects.

Gain’s lead clinical candidate, GT-022, is being developed for Gaucher disease, a rare lysosomal storage disorder characterized by deficient enzyme activity.

