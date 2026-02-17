Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 637,446 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 530,446 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,677,219 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,677,219 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In related news, CFO William Earl Cooper sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $82,092.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,907.58. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Everspin Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 44.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRAM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.91. 438,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,581. The stock has a market cap of $249.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.67 and a beta of 0.83. Everspin Tech has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $17.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRAM. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Everspin Tech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Everspin Tech from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Everspin Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Everspin Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design, development and marketing of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Established in 2008 as a spin-out from Freescale Semiconductor, the company pioneered commercial MRAM products and continues to advance the technology through successive generations, including Toggle MRAM and spin-transfer torque (STT) MRAM. Everspin’s non-volatile memory devices offer a unique combination of performance, endurance and data retention for a variety of applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes discrete MRAM chips, embedded MRAM IP for integration into system-on-chip (SoC) designs and companion devices that leverage MRAM’s fast write speeds and low power consumption.

