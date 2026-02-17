Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM) Short Interest Update

Everspin Tech (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 637,446 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 530,446 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,677,219 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,677,219 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Everspin Tech
In related news, CFO William Earl Cooper sold 6,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $82,092.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,907.58. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Tech
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Everspin Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Everspin Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 44.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Everspin Tech Stock Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on MRAM. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Everspin Tech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Everspin Tech from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Everspin Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.
Get Our Latest Research Report on MRAM
About Everspin Tech
Everspin Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design, development and marketing of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Established in 2008 as a spin-out from Freescale Semiconductor, the company pioneered commercial MRAM products and continues to advance the technology through successive generations, including Toggle MRAM and spin-transfer torque (STT) MRAM. Everspin’s non-volatile memory devices offer a unique combination of performance, endurance and data retention for a variety of applications.
The company’s product portfolio includes discrete MRAM chips, embedded MRAM IP for integration into system-on-chip (SoC) designs and companion devices that leverage MRAM’s fast write speeds and low power consumption.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Everspin Tech
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.