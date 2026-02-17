TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.83 and last traded at $17.9750, with a volume of 39272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

TWFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut TWFG from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on TWFG in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TWFG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 101.35 and a current ratio of 101.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of TWFG by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in TWFG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in TWFG by 52.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TWFG during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in TWFG in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000.

TWFG Insurance Services, Inc operates as a property and casualty insurance distribution company that provides personal and commercial insurance solutions through a hybrid model of company-owned branches and franchised offices. The firm offers a broad spectrum of insurance products, including auto, homeowners, renters, umbrella, flood and specialty lines coverage, tailored to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses. By partnering with multiple insurance carriers, TWFG delivers competitive pricing and customized policy options designed to help clients manage risk and protect their assets.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Odessa, Texas, TWFG has expanded its network to serve customers across numerous U.S.

