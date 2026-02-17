Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.1660, with a volume of 2189864 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 1.4%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 75,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 764,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,349,540. This represents a 9.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dion C. Sanders sold 111,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $737,279.04. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 478,171 shares of company stock worth $3,173,267. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.