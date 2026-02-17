Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Up 6.4% – Still a Buy?

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.5360. 779,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,514,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGHC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Super Group (SGHC) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Super Group (SGHC)’s payout ratio is 37.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 138,065 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 841.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 264,339 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 321.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 625,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 477,084 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 58.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,816,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 667,571 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the second quarter valued at $325,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Group (NYSE: SGHC) is a global sports betting and iGaming operator that offers online wagering and gaming solutions under well-known brands such as Betway and Spin. The company’s technology platform supports fixed-odds and in-play sports betting, virtual sports, eSports wagering and a diverse suite of casino games, including slots, table games and live dealer experiences. Super Group’s digital infrastructure is designed to deliver a seamless, secure user experience across desktop and mobile devices.

The company holds operating licenses in multiple regulated jurisdictions, including the United Kingdom, Malta, Italy, Spain and selected states in the United States.

