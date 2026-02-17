Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLXGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.6670, with a volume of 592905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 673.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.9%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 101.66%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.

As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.

