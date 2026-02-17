Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sixth Street Specialty Lending traded as low as $18.51 and last traded at $18.6670, with a volume of 592905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 1.9%
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.11 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is presently 101.66%.
About Sixth Street Specialty Lending
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides flexible debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. The fund primarily targets senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, mezzanine debt, second-lien financings and equity co-investment opportunities. By structuring tailored capital solutions, Sixth Street Specialty Lending seeks to support growth initiatives, recapitalizations and refinancings across a diverse set of industries, including technology, healthcare and business services.
As an affiliate of Sixth Street Partners, a global alternative investment firm, the company leverages the broader platform’s credit research, operational expertise and industry relationships.
