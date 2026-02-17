Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.22 and last traded at $12.3450, with a volume of 2361821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Lucid Cap Mkts raised Golub Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Capital One Financial set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.57%.The business had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.8%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golub Capital BDC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 41.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 38,534 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 43,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $6,491,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 24.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Golub Capital BDC

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ: GBDC) is a publicly traded business development company specializing in providing debt and equity financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. Externally managed by Golub Capital LLC, the firm focuses on building a diversified portfolio of senior secured loans, unitranche facilities and second-lien debt instruments designed to support growth, acquisitions and recapitalizations. As a closed-end investment vehicle, GBDC offers investors direct exposure to private credit strategies within a regulated structure.

The company’s core business activities center on originating and managing bespoke financing arrangements for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.