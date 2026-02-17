Short Interest in KindlyMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKA) Expands By 19.8%

KindlyMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAKA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 21,409,965 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the January 15th total of 17,871,354 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,733,708 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,733,708 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KindlyMD

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in KindlyMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,993,000. ParaFi Capital LP bought a new stake in KindlyMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $443,055,000. RK Capital Management LLC FL acquired a new stake in KindlyMD in the third quarter worth $239,052,000. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new position in shares of KindlyMD in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,942,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in KindlyMD during the 4th quarter worth $2,958,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NAKA shares. B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on shares of KindlyMD from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KindlyMD in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

KindlyMD Stock Down 7.8%

NAKA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,234,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,803. The firm has a market cap of $119.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 31.46. KindlyMD has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

KindlyMD Company Profile

Kindly MD, Inc (“KindlyMD” or “Kindly”) is a Utah company formed in 2019. KindlyMD is a healthcare data company, focused on holistic pain management and reducing the impact of the opioid epidemic. KindlyMD offers direct health care to patients integrating prescription medicine and behavioral health services to reduce opioid use in the chronic pain patient population. Kindly believes these methods will help prevent and reduce addiction and dependency on opiates. Our specialty outpatient clinical services are offered on a fee-for-service basis.

