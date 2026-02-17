First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,497,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,005,917 shares.The stock last traded at $60.0450 and had previously closed at $60.03.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
