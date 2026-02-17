First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,497,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,005,917 shares.The stock last traded at $60.0450 and had previously closed at $60.03.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.00.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

