Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.19, Zacks reports.
Nano Nuclear Energy stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.23. 1,374,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,904. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 1 year low of $17.26 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 7.47.
In related news, CEO James John Walker sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $6,637,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,510,000. This represents a 43.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder I Financial Ventures Group Llc sold 766,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $26,173,806.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,724,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,837,360. This trade represents a 8.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,982,000 shares of company stock worth $125,625,797. Corporate insiders own 32.77% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on NNE. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded shares of Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.
NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
