Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.01%.
Element Solutions Stock Down 0.0%
ESI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. 4,037,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,731. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.
Element Solutions Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Element Solutions news, insider Matthew Liebowitz sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,653.80. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 125,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Element Solutions by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.
About Element Solutions
Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company’s solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.
In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.
