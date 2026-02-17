Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.01%.

Element Solutions Stock Down 0.0%

ESI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.35. 4,037,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,731. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.52. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Element Solutions from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Element Solutions from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get Our Latest Report on ESI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Element Solutions news, insider Matthew Liebowitz sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $984,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 117,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,653.80. This represents a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 125,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Element Solutions by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Element Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and supplies highly engineered chemistries to performance-driven end markets. The company’s solutions serve customers across the electronics, energy, transportation, consumer and industrial sectors, with a particular emphasis on electronics chemicals, metal plating, and industrial coatings additives.

In the electronics market, Element Solutions provides a range of plating and surface-treatment chemistries used in the manufacture of printed circuit boards, semiconductor devices, and advanced display technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.