NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.26 and last traded at $70.5280, with a volume of 138221 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.68.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NWE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.31.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.02). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 14.81%.The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.680-3.830 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE: NWE) is a regulated energy utility company based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The company delivers electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a service territory that spans Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, NorthWestern Corporation, it operates a diversified portfolio of generation assets, including thermal, hydroelectric and renewable facilities, as well as an extensive network of transmission and distribution lines.

NorthWestern Energy’s primary business activities encompass the delivery, transmission and sale of electric and natural gas services.

