Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Taylor Wimpey PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 82,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the previous session’s volume of 26,506 shares.The stock last traded at $15.59 and had previously closed at $16.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWODY. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research cut Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.85.

Taylor Wimpey plc is a leading residential developer headquartered in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom. The company specializes in the acquisition, planning and construction of new homes for private sale, affordable housing and joint‐venture partnerships. With a focus on delivering quality, sustainable communities, Taylor Wimpey guides projects from initial land sourcing and development planning through to marketing, build‐out and after‐sales management.

Founded in 2007 through the merger of Taylor Woodrow and George Wimpey—each with roots dating back to the early 20th century—Taylor Wimpey has grown to become one of the largest homebuilders in the UK.

