Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Short Interest Update

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,990,722 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 10,017,730 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,527,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,527,048 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE:AM traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.44. 3,894,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,134. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.13). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 34.77%.The firm had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.65%.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $87,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 72,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,420.98. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 802,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 145,264 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $3,765,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $25,084,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 263,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 329,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

