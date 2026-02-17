Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Buys Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Prudential Financial stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

PRU stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,789,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.38 and a 1-year high of $119.76.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $15.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.00%.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,406,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $34,985,598.93. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,709,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,738,348.88. The trade was a 22.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacques Chappuis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,970. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,408,139 shares of company stock worth $35,128,697. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRU. Laird Norton Wetherby Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,141,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,426,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,060,000 after buying an additional 227,527 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 16,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Prudential Financial, Inc, headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, is a diversified financial services company with roots dating to 1875. The firm provides a range of insurance, retirement and investment products aimed at helping individual and institutional clients manage risk, accumulate and protect wealth, and plan for retirement. Prudential’s long history in life insurance and related financial services has positioned it as a major participant in the U.S. insurance market and a provider of services to a broad client base.

Prudential’s core business activities include individual life insurance, annuities, retirement solutions and group insurance products for employers.

