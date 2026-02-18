Short Interest in J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL) Rises By 26.4%

J-Long Group Limited (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,745 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 15th total of 14,043 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,245 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 107,245 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

J-Long Group Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of JL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 33,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,604. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.36. J-Long Group has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.22.

J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of J-Long Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, J-Long Group presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

J-Long Group Company Profile

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

