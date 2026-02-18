Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Trading Up 10.6% – Should You Buy?

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.40 and last traded at GBX 9.40. 3,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 24,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50.

Autins Group Stock Up 10.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.98. The company has a market capitalization of £5.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Autins Group alerts:

Autins Group (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX (1.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Autins Group had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%.

Autins Group Company Profile

Autins specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions primarily in the automotive sector but with an increasing focus on other sectors, including flooring, office interiors, PPE, medical, building and wider industrial applications.

Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation. Following extensive efforts by our design engineers and the R&D and manufacturing teams we are now manufacturing safety face masks made using our patented lightweight micro-fibre, Neptune.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.