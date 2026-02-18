Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 5,280,611 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 6,662,962 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,218,645 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 3,218,645 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE DB traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.93. 3,720,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,268,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $36.61. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $40.43.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 10.02%.The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 251.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 4,128,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,594 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,098,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,731.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,969,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is a global banking and financial services company headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany. Founded in 1870 to support German foreign trade, the firm has grown into a full-service bank offering a wide range of banking, advisory and transaction services to corporate, institutional, and private clients. Over its history the bank has expanded internationally and developed capabilities across capital markets, investment banking, retail and commercial banking, and wealth management.

The bank’s core business activities include corporate and investment banking—covering financing, advisory, sales and trading, and capital markets services—along with private & commercial banking for individual and small-to-medium enterprise clients.

