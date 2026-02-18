Stabilus (ETR:STM) Trading Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Stabilus SE (ETR:STM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €20.25 and last traded at €20.25. Approximately 58,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 36,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.85.

Stabilus Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $522.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.71.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of gas springs, dampers, vibration isolation products, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Its products are used in automotive, navy and railways, commercial vehicles, aerospace, marine and rail, energy and construction, mechanical engineering, industrial machinery and automation, health, recreation, leisure, and furniture industries.

