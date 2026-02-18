Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,981 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 9,426 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,056 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,056 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNYR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Synergy CHC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Synergy CHC from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Synergy CHC in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Synergy CHC in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Get Synergy CHC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNYR

Synergy CHC Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synergy CHC

Shares of SNYR remained flat at $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday. 15,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,833. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 3.48. Synergy CHC has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synergy CHC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Synergy CHC by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synergy CHC during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synergy CHC in the third quarter worth $1,342,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synergy CHC during the third quarter valued at $82,000.

Synergy CHC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synergy CHC Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of branded health and wellness products. The company was founded on December 29, 2010 and is headquartered in Westbrook, ME.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.