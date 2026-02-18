Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Short Interest Up 25.3% in January

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 37,710,659 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 30,097,069 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,997,283 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,997,283 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avantor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

In other news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra acquired 350,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,881,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,500. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,760,000. This represents a 33.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Avantor by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,614,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,150,238. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. Avantor has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

