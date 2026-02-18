SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Stock Down 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) is a Stockholm-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases and specialty care. The company’s portfolio spans treatments in hematology, immunology and metabolic disorders. Its research and development efforts focus on addressing unmet medical needs by advancing both proprietary and in-licensed drug candidates through clinical and regulatory pathways.

The company’s flagship offerings include clotting factor products for hemophilia, enzyme replacement therapies for lysosomal storage disorders and targeted immunomodulators for inflammatory conditions.

