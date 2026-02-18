Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Up 25.3% in January

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 402,585 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the January 15th total of 321,379 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,424 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,424 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Minerva Neurosciences presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NERV stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. 135,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. Minerva Neurosciences has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of -0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $6,655,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $6,655,000. 34.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s research and development efforts are directed toward addressing unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological conditions, leveraging its expertise in neuropharmacology and receptor modulation. Minerva’s goal is to bring forward differentiated molecules that can offer improved efficacy and safety profiles compared to existing treatments.

The company’s most advanced programs include roluperidone (formerly MIN-101), which has been investigated for the treatment of negative symptoms of schizophrenia, and MIN-117, a novel serotonergic agent being evaluated in major depressive disorder.

