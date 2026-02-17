Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Chevron stock on January 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $180.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,811,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,657,389. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $186.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $363.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Chevron by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,613,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,620,187,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,036,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,492,377,000 after purchasing an additional 961,341 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $52,270,893.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,205.50. This represents a 95.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,093.66. This trade represents a 88.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 793,163 shares of company stock valued at $127,920,502 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Melius Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.36.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

