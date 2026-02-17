Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 32,998 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the January 15th total of 42,821 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,268 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 92,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Inc grew its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 116,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 772,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after acquiring an additional 87,866 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 44,648.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 624,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,293,000.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.97. The company had a trading volume of 34,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,563. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $60.94. The company has a market cap of $731.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.23.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

