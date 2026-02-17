American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Up 46.9% in January

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,607 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the January 15th total of 1,094 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,876 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,876 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AMS opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28. American Shared Hospital Services has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. DRW Securities LLC owned approximately 0.77% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services operates as a specialized healthcare services company focused on delivering diagnostic imaging solutions to community and rural hospitals across the United States. Through strategic joint ventures and management agreements, the company collaborates with hospital partners to develop and operate outpatient imaging centers that provide advanced modalities while sharing the capital and operating costs. By partnering directly with hospitals, American Shared Hospital Services enables facility owners to offer in-house diagnostic capabilities without the burden of full operational oversight and significant equipment investment.

The company’s service portfolio encompasses a wide range of imaging technologies, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), mammography, ultrasound, bone densitometry (DEXA) and nuclear medicine.

