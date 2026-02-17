Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWRGet Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,476 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 13,981 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,987 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,987 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBWR. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Byrne Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period.

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

