Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,476 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 13,981 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,987 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,987 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ KBWR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87.
Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF
The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
