Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 11,476 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 15th total of 13,981 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,987 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,987 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWR traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,203. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.93. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.448 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

About Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBWR. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Byrne Financial Freedom LLC grew its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking index, a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on regional banking firms in the US. KBWR was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.