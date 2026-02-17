Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.31.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $165.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $163.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of -295.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.27. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $102.43 and a 12 month high of $180.53.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.04. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 0.73%.The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is -107.14%.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Javier Aguila sold 9,548 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $1,583,726.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,684 shares in the company, valued at $445,195.08. The trade was a 78.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,281,836. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt’s business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Featured Articles

