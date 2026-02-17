Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) Receives $158.67 Average PT from Analysts

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.6667.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Research raised Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Quaker Houghton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Quaker Houghton
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quaker Houghton
Quaker Houghton Stock Performance
NYSE:KWR opened at $179.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -365.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. Quaker Houghton has a 1 year low of $95.91 and a 1 year high of $182.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.07.
Quaker Houghton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $0.508 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -414.29%.
Quaker Houghton Company Profile
Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.
The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Quaker Houghton
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This $15 Stock Could Go Down as the #1 Stock of 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Houghton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Houghton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.