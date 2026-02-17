Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) Receives $158.67 Average PT from Analysts

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.6667.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. Zacks Research raised Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Quaker Houghton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Quaker Houghton in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Quaker Houghton by 114.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Houghton by 29.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,665 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Houghton by 44.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KWR opened at $179.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -365.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.35. Quaker Houghton has a 1 year low of $95.91 and a 1 year high of $182.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were given a $0.508 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. Quaker Houghton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -414.29%.

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

