First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Up 38.7% in January

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBSGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 110,908 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the January 15th total of 79,977 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,709 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,709 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2%

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.43. 337,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,509. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $51.98.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Iams Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 50,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

