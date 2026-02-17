First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Short Interest Up 38.7% in January

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 110,908 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the January 15th total of 79,977 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,709 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 707,709 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2%
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.43. 337,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,509. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.93. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.37 and a 1 year high of $51.98.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%.
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
