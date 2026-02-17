Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rush Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RUSHA

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rush Enterprises

Shares of RUSHA stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $45.67 and a 12-month high of $74.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 33.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after purchasing an additional 60,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas, is a leading distributor of commercial vehicles and related products in the United States. Through its Rush Truck Centers subsidiary, the company sells new and used medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses and specialty vehicles, while also offering factory-authorized parts, collision repair, maintenance and warranty support across its network of dealerships.

Founded in 1965, Rush Enterprises has grown to encompass more than 150 locations in over 20 states, partnering with major manufacturers including Kenworth, Peterbilt, Freightliner, Volvo and Mack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.