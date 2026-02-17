Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Cut to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PEGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

Pegasystems Trading Up 8.0%

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $29.84 and a twelve month high of $68.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.60 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Pegasystems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-2.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In other news, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $2,205,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 44,394,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,216,135.08. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $240,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,845 shares in the company, valued at $6,792,140.55. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,405 shares of company stock worth $5,896,127. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pegasystems

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 274.2% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 321.6% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems’ offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

