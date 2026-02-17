ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ICL. Barclays dropped their target price on ICL Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

ICL Group stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. ICL Group has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ICL Group by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 36,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group is a global specialty minerals and chemicals company headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. Established in its current form through the consolidation of Israeli government–owned chemical operations, ICL has evolved into a publicly traded entity on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ICL). The company’s origins date back to state-driven mineral extraction in the Negev and the Dead Sea region, and over the decades it has grown through strategic acquisitions, technological innovation and a gradual privatization process completed in the early 2010s.

ICL’s core operations are organized into three principal business areas.

