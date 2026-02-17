Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Benchmark boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut Rivian Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.
Rivian Automotive Trading Up 26.6%
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 67.68% and a negative return on equity of 65.05%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $363,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 738,056 shares in the company, valued at $12,650,279.84. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $279,723.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,115,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,876,800.27. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,154 shares of company stock valued at $2,143,724. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Rivian Automotive
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 291.0% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.
Trending Headlines about Rivian Automotive
Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Rivian beat Q4 estimates and highlighted margin resilience — management reported revenue slightly above estimates, an adjusted loss per share better than expected, and a maintained ~9% gross margin supported by higher ASPs and lower unit COGS. This underpins the rally. Rivian surges over 20% on delivery guidance, R2 launch in Q2; CEO says ‘key inflection’ reached
- Positive Sentiment: R2 launch and 2026 delivery guidance — Rivian reiterated R2 initial deliveries in Q2 and midpoint 2026 guidance (~64,500 vehicles), signaling a sizable volume ramp possibility that investors view as an inflection for revenue and eventual leverage on fixed costs. The Week in EV Stocks: Rivian Gains 19.8% While Tesla Lags Behind
- Positive Sentiment: Strong market reaction — heavy volume and one of Rivian’s biggest single-day percentage gains since its IPO show investors are rewarding the combination of the beat, margin signs and R2 cadence. This amplifies momentum into near-term trading. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Up 26.6% After Strong Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst reactions — several firms raised price targets or upgraded ratings (including Deutsche Bank and Wedbush reiterations/raises), while consensus targets still show modest upside vs current levels. Analyst moves are supportive but varied. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector dynamics remain a backdrop — commentary comparing Rivian to China-focused EVs (e.g., Nio) highlights global market concentration and differing competitive dynamics; not directly negative for Rivian but a reminder of regional headwinds and competition. Better EV Stock: Rivian vs. Nio
- Negative Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed targets or issued downgrades — Piper Sandler cut its target and independent shops issued negative ratings, reflecting lingering skepticism on sustained profitability, capex needs and execution risks around R2 ramp. Piper Sandler Cuts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $18.00
- Negative Sentiment: Outlier sell ratings — at least one shop lowered Rivian to “Strong Sell,” underscoring the high-risk profile (large negative EBITDA, heavy capex and execution-dependant roadmap). That can amplify volatility on any setback. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen
Rivian Automotive Company Profile
Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.
Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.
