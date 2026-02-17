VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VTGN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $0.95.

VistaGen Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of VTGN opened at $0.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.33. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $5.14.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTGN. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 206,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 197,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 1,068.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of next-generation medicines for central nervous system disorders. Incorporated in Delaware in 1998 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, VistaGen applies advanced human pluripotent stem cell technologies to accelerate drug candidate validation and optimization. The company’s core focus is on addressing unmet medical needs in major depressive disorder, neuropathic pain and dermatological conditions.

The company’s lead candidate, AV-101, is an oral prodrug designed to modulate glutamatergic neurotransmission via the N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor pathway, with clinical programs targeting major depressive disorder and neuropathic pain.

