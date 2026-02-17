Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Director Charles Brynelsen Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) Director Charles Brynelsen purchased 1,000,000 shares of Envoy Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. The trade was a 2,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Envoy Medical Price Performance

Shares of COCH stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,151. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Envoy Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Envoy Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COCH. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Envoy Medical to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Envoy Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envoy Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envoy Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envoy Medical by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 51,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Envoy Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. 8.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Envoy Medical

(Get Free Report)

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) is a medical device company focused on non-invasive neuromodulation therapies for dysphagia, a swallowing disorder that affects patients following neurological events or due to degenerative conditions. The company’s lead technology delivers targeted electrical stimulation designed to strengthen the muscles and neural pathways involved in the swallowing process.

Envoy Medical’s flagship therapy has received regulatory clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and is being introduced through rehabilitation centers, speech-language pathology clinics and acute care hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envoy Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envoy Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.