Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.5550, with a volume of 859776 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAT

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 1.5%

The stock has a market cap of $976.17 million, a PE ratio of 230.62 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.52.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.89 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 1.12%. Analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,600.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,729,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 354,013 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,260,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,232 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,124,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after buying an additional 369,462 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 3,700,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,729,000 after buying an additional 1,939,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,766 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 16,535 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited is a Bermuda-based shipping company specializing in the ownership and operation of Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company’s fleet is employed on the spot and period charter markets, transporting crude oil across major global trade routes. By focusing on commercially flexible employment strategies, Nordic American Tankers seeks to optimize vessel utilization and generate stable income for shareholders.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, Nordic American Tankers maintains technical and commercial management arrangements through established ship-management partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.