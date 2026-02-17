Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.86 and last traded at $52.39, with a volume of 77808 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IFNNY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research cut Infineon Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infineon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.80.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies AG will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) is a global semiconductor manufacturer that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor and system solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes power semiconductors and modules, microcontrollers and system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, analog and mixed-signal components, sensors and security controllers. Infineon’s technologies are used to enable energy-efficient power conversion, electrification, connectivity and secure data processing across multiple end markets.

Infineon was formed as a spin-off from Siemens AG in 1999 and is headquartered near Munich in Neubiberg, Germany.

