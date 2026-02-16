Pulmonx (LUNG) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Pulmonx to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Pulmonx Trading Up 3.5%

LUNG opened at $1.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Pulmonx has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $9.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.81.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 50.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 46,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jain Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on bronchoscopic lung volume reduction for patients suffering from severe emphysema. The company’s flagship therapy, the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve System, employs one-way valves delivered via a minimally invasive bronchoscopic procedure to collapse diseased portions of the lung, reducing hyperinflation and improving respiratory function. Complementing this treatment, Pulmonx offers the Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System, which provides clinicians with quantitative measurements of collateral ventilation to aid in patient selection and optimize clinical outcomes.

The Zephyr Valve received the CE mark in Europe in 2008 and FDA approval in the United States in 2018, and it has since been adopted by leading respiratory and thoracic centers across North America and Europe.

