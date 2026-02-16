Todd Asset Management LLC Purchases 72,143 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,143 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for about 1.4% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Kroger worth $68,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $518,267,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,255,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,444 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Kroger by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,680,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,843,000 after buying an additional 265,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,309,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,476,000 after acquiring an additional 41,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,126,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,028,000 after purchasing an additional 300,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 1.5%

KR opened at $71.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.13.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Kroger had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $33.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $78.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.07.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

