Wall Street Zen Upgrades XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR) to “Hold”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on XPLR Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of NYSE:XIFR opened at $10.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. XPLR Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $11.43.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The solar energy provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter. XPLR Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that XPLR Infrastructure will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in XPLR Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of XPLR Infrastructure by 715.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,075 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

