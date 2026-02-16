Summitry LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF $TFLO

Summitry LLC reduced its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,384 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $20,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Twin City Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Twin City Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

TFLO opened at $50.57 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.39 and a 52-week high of $50.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

