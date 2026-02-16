Todd Asset Management LLC Buys 25,362 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,362 shares during the quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Amdocs worth $40,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,648,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,376,000 after acquiring an additional 257,193 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Amdocs by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 380,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,746,000 after buying an additional 215,254 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 36.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 684,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,416,000 after acquiring an additional 181,719 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Amdocs by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 256,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,365,000 after acquiring an additional 172,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amdocs by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,221,000 after acquiring an additional 132,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $69.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.71. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amdocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Amdocs from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amdocs

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is a global software and services provider specializing in solutions for communications, media and entertainment companies. The company designs, develops and integrates revenue management, customer experience and digital services platforms that enable service providers to launch and monetize new offerings, streamline operations and enhance subscriber engagement. Amdocs’ product suite encompasses billing and order management, customer relationship management, digital commerce and network function virtualization, supported by professional services for implementation, integration and managed operations.

Founded in 1982 and structured as a separate public company in 1998, Amdocs has its corporate headquarters in Chesterfield, Missouri, and maintains major development centers in Ra’anana, Israel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.