Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 3,150 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. owned about 0.09% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $5,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 295,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $172.57 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $107.43 and a 52-week high of $179.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.1831 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

