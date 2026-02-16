Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,667 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,667 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,602,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 132,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 17.3% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 41.2% in the third quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA boosted its position in Republic Services by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 61,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after acquiring an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:RSG opened at $222.92 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.42 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.46 per share, with a total value of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This represents a 9.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RSG shares. UBS Group set a $220.00 target price on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Republic Services from $246.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RSG

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.