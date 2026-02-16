TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 142,861 Shares of Gartner, Inc. $IT

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 142,861 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Gartner worth $20,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in Gartner by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gartner from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Gartner from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.70.

In other news, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca purchased 43,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $229.57 per share, with a total value of $9,940,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 111,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,622,996.41. This trade represents a 63.38% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.57, for a total value of $50,505.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $699,270.22. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $158.63 on Monday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $139.18 and a one year high of $519.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.93.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. Gartner had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 102.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

