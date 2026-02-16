Todd Asset Management LLC Has $81.54 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,477 shares during the period. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up approximately 1.6% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $81,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 246.0% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEVA. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.11.

Shares of TEVA opened at $33.96 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day moving average of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.31. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 46.28%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mark Sabag sold 216,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $6,231,307.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 52,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,748.44. This represents a 80.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $371,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,630. This represents a 68.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,060 shares of company stock valued at $12,254,965. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

