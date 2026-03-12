Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.00. 39,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 438% from the average session volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Ferrovial Trading Up 1.2%

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial (OTCMKTS: FRRVY) is a Spanish multinational company focused on the development, construction and management of infrastructure. Founded in 1952 by Rafael del Pino, the group is headquartered in Madrid and builds, finances and operates large-scale transport and urban infrastructure projects. Its business model spans the full project lifecycle, from design and construction to long-term operation and maintenance under concession and public‑private partnership (PPP) arrangements.

The company’s activities are organized around core areas including construction and engineering, toll road development and operation, airport infrastructure and related services, and urban services and facility management.

