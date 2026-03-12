Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Here’s Why

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $396.67 and last traded at $405.35. 31,364,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 35,802,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $418.69.

Positive Sentiment: HBM sold out & strong recent results — Micron reported blockbuster fiscal results and management says high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and other AI memory are essentially sold out for 2026, supporting pricing, margin expansion and cash flow. Micron’s Next Chapter Starts After Q2

HBM sold out & strong recent results — Micron reported blockbuster fiscal results and management says high-bandwidth memory (HBM) and other AI memory are essentially sold out for 2026, supporting pricing, margin expansion and cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Several firms have bumped targets (Wolfe Research, Susquehanna, Citi cited in the press), which has driven recent buying and underpins upside expectations versus peers. Micron Stock Surges as Wolfe Research Sets $500 Price Target

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Several firms have bumped targets (Wolfe Research, Susquehanna, Citi cited in the press), which has driven recent buying and underpins upside expectations versus peers. Positive Sentiment: Industry partnerships and capacity expansion — Partnerships across the equipment and memory ecosystem (e.g., Applied Materials collaboration) and Micron’s announced wafer fab investments point to longer-term supply growth and tighter AI memory supply-demand dynamics. Applied Materials forges partnerships with Micron

Industry partnerships and capacity expansion — Partnerships across the equipment and memory ecosystem (e.g., Applied Materials collaboration) and Micron’s announced wafer fab investments point to longer-term supply growth and tighter AI memory supply-demand dynamics. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming Q2 earnings = catalyst both ways — Micron is set to report Q2 results soon; street expectations are elevated and guidance will be the key driver for the next leg of the move. Ownership/flow ahead of the print is being discussed across the sell-side. Micron Is About to Report Q2 Earnings

Upcoming Q2 earnings = catalyst both ways — Micron is set to report Q2 results soon; street expectations are elevated and guidance will be the key driver for the next leg of the move. Ownership/flow ahead of the print is being discussed across the sell-side. Negative Sentiment: Profit‑taking and valuation worries — After a >300%+ year move, some traders are trimming positions; commentary about the stock “sinking today” points to short-term pullbacks driven by profit-taking and concerns about elevated multiples despite fast growth. Why Micron Stock Is Sinking Today

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.21.

The firm has a market cap of $456.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.56.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 4.37%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total transaction of $4,156,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,625. The trade was a 43.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,169 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,751,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,803,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

